CBI sells +110$ million in forex on Thursday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-17T13:22:51+0000
CBI sells +110$ million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $117 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $117,140,000.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 111 exchange companies cashed out $34,300,000. The remaining $82,840,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 15 banks meeting those requests.

