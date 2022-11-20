CBI sells +108$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $108 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $108,737,665 on Sunday.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 101 exchange companies cashed out $19,850,000. The remaining $88,887,665 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 16 banks meeting those requests.