CBI sells +100$ million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $100 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $134,335,000 today.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 84 exchange companies cashed out $32,300,000. The remaining $102,35,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 19 banks meeting those requests.