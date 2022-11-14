CBI sells +100$ million in forex on Monday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-14T11:48:28+0000

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $100 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $180,893,000, up from $171,603,000 on Sunday. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 143 exchange companies cashed out $36,850,000. The remaining $144,043,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 21 banks meeting those requests.

related

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-06-01 10:11:19

CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Date: 2022-03-30 11:37:53

CBI sells +197.9$ million on Thursday

Date: 2022-05-19 12:59:46

CBI sold +1.3$ billion in forex last week

Date: 2022-07-23 06:15:51

CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

Date: 2021-12-06 13:26:39

CBI sold +4.5$ billion in forex in September

Date: 2022-10-04 09:04:28

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-09-02 12:05:17

CBI sells +280$ million in forex on Wednesday

Date: 2022-08-10 12:50:49