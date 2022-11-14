CBI sells +100$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $100 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $180,893,000, up from $171,603,000 on Sunday.
The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 143 exchange companies cashed out $36,850,000. The remaining $144,043,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 21 banks meeting those requests.