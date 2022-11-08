CBI sells +100$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $100 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $104,860,000. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 57 exchange companies cashed out $18,450,000. The remaining $86,410,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 15 banks meeting those requests.