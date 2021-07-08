CBI sales slip on Thursday's foreign currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $191 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI’s sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $191,434,000, up by 6.83% compared to last week’s $205,582,988. The weighted rate of the U.S dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that six banks and nine exchange companies cashed $19.09 million, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions with 32 banks meeting those demands.