CBI sales slip by +2%

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-20T09:55:19+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency declined to $203 million today, Tuesday. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 2.7% decline in its sales to settle at 203,654,124 dollars, compared to 209,454,659 dollars yesterday. The weighed average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 18 exchange companies cashed $18.12 million, while $185,444,124 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 31 banks meeting those requests.

