CBI sales increase by 90% on Sunday

Shafaq News / The external transfers increased by 90% in the Iraqi Central Bank auction today, Sunday, reaching $201 million in cash sales.

The Central Bank sold $221,351,693 at an exchange rate of 1305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at a rate of 1310 dinars per dollar for transfers in cash.

Most of the bank's sales of dollars were directed to bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, totaling $201,511,693, marking a 90% increase from the $19,840,000 in cash sales.