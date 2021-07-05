CBI sales inch up in Monday’s foreign currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $212 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI’s sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $212,353,756, up by 1.65% compared to last week’s $208,973,369. The weighted rate of the U.S dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 18 exchange companies cashed $50.48 million, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those demands.