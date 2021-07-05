Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales inch up in Monday’s foreign currency auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-05T10:36:04+0000
CBI sales inch up in Monday’s foreign currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $212 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI’s sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $212,353,756, up by 1.65% compared to last week’s $208,973,369. The weighted rate of the U.S dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 18 exchange companies cashed $50.48 million, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-09 09:42:22
CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-05 10:48:50
Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-07-01 09:37:17
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

CBI boosts cash sales to banks and exchange companies 

Date: 2021-06-10 10:58:56
CBI boosts cash sales to banks and exchange companies 

CBI sales slipped by +31%

Date: 2021-03-16 10:15:41
CBI sales slipped by +31%

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-05-06 10:07:01
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction dips

Date: 2021-06-10 11:32:11
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction dips

CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%

Date: 2021-03-28 11:15:58
CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%