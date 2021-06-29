CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the foreign currency auction increased to more than $237 million today. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales increased to $237,968,082 at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to $217,535,448 yesterday. Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 26 exchange companies cashed $66,730,000, while $171,238,082 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 36 banks meeting those requests.

