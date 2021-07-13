Report

Date: 2021-07-13T11:37:09+0000
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $224 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $224,195,972, down by 0.88% compared to last week’s $226,735,591. The weighted rate of the U.S dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 33 exchange companies cashed $87.26 million, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions with 33 banks meeting those demands.

