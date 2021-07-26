CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly dropped on Monday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $228 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $228,680,588, down by 0.44% compared to yesterday's $229,195,972. The weighted rate of the U.S dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 22 banks and 14 exchange companies cashed $58,000,290, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those demands.