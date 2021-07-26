Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly dropped on Monday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-26T12:15:50+0000
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly dropped on Monday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $228 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $228,680,588, down by 0.44% compared to yesterday's $229,195,972. The weighted rate of the U.S dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 22 banks and 14 exchange companies cashed $58,000,290, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those demands.

related

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-03 09:58:45
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

Date: 2021-06-08 09:45:43
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-25 10:23:38
CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

Date: 2021-05-04 10:54:41
CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Date: 2021-06-29 11:40:25
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-06-09 11:46:55
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-03-09 09:42:22
CBI sales rose by 49% in the Foreign Currency Auction