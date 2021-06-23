CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today
Category: Economy
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the currency auction registered about $234 million today.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales settled at $234,650,750. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.
Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 14 companies cashed out $30,520,000, while the $204,130,750 went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 35 banks meeting those requests.