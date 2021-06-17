CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-17T10:38:21+0000

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the currency auction registered about $212 million today. Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 0,84% decline to settle at $212,578,732. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460. Our correspondent explained that 9 banks and 5 companies cashed out $13,900,000, while the $197,778,732 went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 35 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

Date: 2021-01-20 09:24:01

For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

Date: 2021-06-15 10:48:49

CBI Foreign Currency sales drop to +$198 million today

Date: 2021-04-22 11:29:50

CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction inched up by +2.5%

Date: 2021-05-27 11:22:03

Foreign currency exchange slides, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-01-21 09:49:14

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-04-27 09:28:19

CBI maintains sales in the currency auction at $195 million

Date: 2021-05-31 11:35:23

Foreign currency exchange declines, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-01-28 09:17:54