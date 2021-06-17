CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-06-17T10:38:21+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the currency auction registered about $212 million today.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 0,84% decline to settle at $212,578,732. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.
Our correspondent explained that 9 banks and 5 companies cashed out $13,900,000, while the $197,778,732 went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 35 banks meeting those requests.