CBI sales in the foreign currency auction dips

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-10T11:32:11+0000
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction dips

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales of hard currency in the daily currency auction edged down today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 3.23% decline in its sales to settle at $210,688,224, compared to $217,769,315 yesterday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that eight banks and five exchange companies cashed out $13.55 million, while the $197,138,224 went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.

