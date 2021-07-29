Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-29T12:21:56+0000
CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the currency auction on Thursday hit an inflection point after a three-day downslope and bounced to nearly $202 million before closure. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 16.9% rise to settle at $202,420,373, compared to $174,815,000 yesterday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and six companies cashed out $22.03 million, while the remaining went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

related

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-11 09:41:04
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction continue to rise

Date: 2021-06-14 10:46:03
CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction continue to rise

CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars

Date: 2021-01-19 13:03:13
CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars

CBI sales slip by +2%

Date: 2021-04-20 09:55:19
CBI sales slip by +2%

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-05-25 10:47:01
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

Date: 2021-06-15 10:48:49
For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Date: 2021-06-29 11:40:25
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

Date: 2021-01-20 09:24:01
CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction