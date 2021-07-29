CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the currency auction on Thursday hit an inflection point after a three-day downslope and bounced to nearly $202 million before closure.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 16.9% rise to settle at $202,420,373, compared to $174,815,000 yesterday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar was specified at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and six companies cashed out $22.03 million, while the remaining went to boost funds abroad in the form of non-cash and credit transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.