CBI sales in the currency auction rose today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-30T12:17:12+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction rose today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $230 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $230,680,918, up by 6.3%, compared to last Thursday's $223,863,165.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 19 exchange companies cashed $50.5 million, while the $180,180,918 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 37 banks meeting those demands.

