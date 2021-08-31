Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $238 million in foreign currency today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $238,930,627.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 26 exchange companies cashed $61,890,000, while the $177,040,627 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 37 banks meeting those demands.

CBI sales in the currency auction rise today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $238 million in foreign currency today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $238,930,627.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 26 exchange companies cashed $61,890,000, while the $177,040,627 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 37 banks meeting those demands.