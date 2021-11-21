CBI sales in the currency auction inched up 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $158 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's third auction amounted to $192,496,931. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 25 banks and 195 exchange companies cashed $330.650 million, while the $158,846,931 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 13 banks meeting those demands.