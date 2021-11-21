Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-21T13:27:17+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $158 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's third auction amounted to $192,496,931. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 25 banks and 195 exchange companies cashed $330.650 million, while the $158,846,931 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 13 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales slip on Thursday's foreign currency auction

Date: 2021-07-08 10:08:30
CBI sales slip on Thursday's foreign currency auction

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today 

Date: 2021-10-14 12:08:13
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today 

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-03 09:58:45
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-16 10:56:06
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

Date: 2021-09-16 11:27:18
For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to decline 

CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

Date: 2021-11-02 12:44:42
CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

Date: 2021-06-08 09:45:43
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease