CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency declined to nearly $149 million today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions registered a 10.78% decline in its sales to settle at $149,814,579, compared to $167,300,000 yesterday. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and five exchange companies cashed $13.3 million, while $136,514,579 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 31 banks meeting those requests.