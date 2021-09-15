Report

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday

Date: 2021-09-15T10:43:41+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $216 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $216,817,105 down by 5.26% compared to yesterday's $228,530,840.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 20 exchange companies cashed $42.53 million, while the $174,287,105 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 36 banks meeting those demands.

