CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $188 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $188,799,208, down by 11.74%, compared to yesterday's $213,698,484.

Our correspondent explained that five banks and five exchange companies cashed $17.03 million, while the $171,469,208 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 34 banks meeting those demands.