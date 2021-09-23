Report

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-23T11:19:04+0000
CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $188 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $188,799,208, down by 11.74%, compared to yesterday's $213,698,484.

Our correspondent explained that five banks and five exchange companies cashed $17.03 million, while the $171,469,208 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 34 banks meeting those demands.

