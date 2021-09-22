Report

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-22T11:55:29+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $213 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today’s auction amounted to $213,698,484, down by 6.58%, compared to yesterday's $228,530,840.

Our correspondent explained that 33 banks and 23 exchange companies cashed $41.66 million, while the $171,038,484 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those demands.

