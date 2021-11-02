CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $170 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's third auction amounted to $170,879,478, 6.92% above Monday's $159,275,516. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 268 exchange companies cashed $51.46 million, while the $119,417,378 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 20 banks meeting those demands.