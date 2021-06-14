Report

CBI sales in the Foreign Currency Auction continue to rise

Date: 2021-06-14T10:46:03+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales in the Foreign currency auction inched up by 2.27% on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction rose by 2.27% to $223,373,250 at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to $218,442,159 on Sunday.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 20 exchange companies cashed $36.75 million, while $186,623,250 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 34 banks meeting those requests.

