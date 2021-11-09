CBI sales in currency auction rise by +5%

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's third auction amounted to $181,912,019, 5.23% above Monday's $178,846,275. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 221 exchange companies cashed $46.07 million, while the $135,842,019 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 21 banks meeting those demands.