Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales continue to rise in the foreign currency auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-12T11:09:29+0000
CBI sales continue to rise in the foreign currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $266 million in foreign currency today, Monday, 8.13% above the previous session.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI’s sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $226,735,591, up by 8.14% compared to yesterday's $209,412,444. The weighted rate of the U.S. dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 22 exchange companies cashed $56,000,099, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions with 34 banks meeting those demands.

related

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-06-01 10:11:19
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-06-23 12:31:07
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

CBI sales decline by +38%

Date: 2021-02-04 11:42:28
CBI sales decline by +38%

WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Date: 2021-04-29 12:49:35
WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-06-07 10:41:44
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-03 09:58:45
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

Date: 2021-06-08 09:45:43
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease