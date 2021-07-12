CBI sales continue to rise in the foreign currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $266 million in foreign currency today, Monday, 8.13% above the previous session.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI’s sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $226,735,591, up by 8.14% compared to yesterday's $209,412,444. The weighted rate of the U.S. dollar averaged 1460 dinars.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 22 exchange companies cashed $56,000,099, while the remaining sums went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions with 34 banks meeting those demands.