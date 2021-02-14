Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sales climb to 29million dollars

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-14T08:52:54+0000
CBI sales climb to 29million dollars

Shafaq News/ Hard currency sales of the Central Bank of Iraq rose on Sunday to stand at 29million dollars.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction increased by 52.36% to reach 29,452,000 dollars at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to 19,621,000 dollars on Thursday.

Our correspondent explained that no cash deals were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with only eight banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI enables direct financial transfers between debit cards

Date: 2020-10-28 09:25:36
CBI enables direct financial transfers between debit cards

CBI to categorize Exchange companies in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-14 12:23:11
CBI to categorize Exchange companies in Kurdistan

CBI sales dropped by 43.5% in today’s auction

Date: 2020-12-22 12:45:14
CBI sales dropped by 43.5% in today’s auction

For the fourth day in row, CBI sales continue to drop

Date: 2020-12-30 10:48:31
For the fourth day in row, CBI sales continue to drop

CBI sales at the currency auction drop by +39%

Date: 2021-02-07 09:04:05
CBI sales at the currency auction drop by +39%

CBI extends housing loans' terms to 15 years

Date: 2020-10-07 06:47:19
CBI extends housing loans' terms to 15 years

Iraq can benefit from Iran's experience, CBI governor says

Date: 2020-10-12 09:51:49
Iraq can benefit from Iran's experience, CBI governor says

CBI: 100 million-dinar loans for housing funds

Date: 2020-10-15 18:48:23
CBI: 100 million-dinar loans for housing funds