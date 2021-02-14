CBI sales climb to 29million dollars

Shafaq News/ Hard currency sales of the Central Bank of Iraq rose on Sunday to stand at 29million dollars.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction increased by 52.36% to reach 29,452,000 dollars at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to 19,621,000 dollars on Thursday.

Our correspondent explained that no cash deals were made, while all the sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with only eight banks meeting those requests.