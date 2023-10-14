CBI reports +$801 mn sales for the past week

Shafaq News / The total sales of hard currency by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) exceeded $801 million during the past week. According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI conducted transactions over five days within the past week, amounting to $801,133,899, averaging daily sales of $160,226,899. This marks an increase compared to the previous week's total sales of $775,219,316.

The highest dollar sales occurred on Thursday, reaching $208,387,458, while the lowest were recorded on Sunday at $195,502,595.

Our correspondent pointed out that foreign remittances for the past week reached $854,800,397, reflecting an 83% increase compared to cash sales of $141,640,000.

It is noteworthy that these sales were in the form of cash and foreign remittances to support foreign trade. The exchange rate for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards was set at 1,305 IQD for every US dollar, while the exchange rate for foreign remittances and cash sales stood at 1,310 IQD for every US dollar.