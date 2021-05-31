CBI maintains sales in the currency auction at $195 million

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq maintained its sales of hard currency at nearly the same levels of yesterday, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions settled at $195,050,387, compared to $189,212,134 on the 30th of this month. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 18 exchange companies cashed $32.4 million, while $162,650, 387 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 33 banks meeting those requests.