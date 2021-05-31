Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI maintains sales in the currency auction at $195 million

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-31T11:35:23+0000
CBI maintains sales in the currency auction at $195 million

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq maintained its sales of hard currency at nearly the same levels of yesterday, Sunday. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that CBI sales at the Foreign Exchange Auctions settled at $195,050,387, compared to $189,212,134 on the 30th of this month. The weighted average rate of the dinar to the U.S. dollar amounted to 1460.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 18 exchange companies cashed $32.4 million, while $162,650, 387 went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sales slipped by +31%

Date: 2021-03-16 10:15:41
CBI sales slipped by +31%

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-05-06 10:07:01
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%

Date: 2021-03-28 11:15:58
CBI sales in the currency auction slumped by +83%

CBI sales inched up by 6.36% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-05-10 09:56:35
CBI sales inched up by 6.36% in the Foreign Currency Auction

A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-01-14 10:16:19
A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

CBI to boost interbank forex by injecting funds

Date: 2021-04-14 14:33:21
CBI to boost interbank forex by injecting funds

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-11 09:41:04
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars

Date: 2021-01-19 13:03:13
CBI hard currency sales at today's auction dropped to 5.651 million dollars