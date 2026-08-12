CBI lending initiative channels $1.69B to large projects

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Loans issued under the Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) four-trillion-dinar initiative reached about 4.195 trillion dinars ($3.20B) in 2025, covering investment projects and personal financing, the bank said on Wednesday.

Large projects valued at more than one billion dinars ($763,000) received the largest share, at around 2.211 trillion dinars ($1.69B), while small-project loans totaled about 249.6 billion dinars ($190.5M). Financing for large projects primarily went to the commercial and industrial sectors, and smaller businesses received funding across services, industry, agriculture, and trade.

The initiative also provided 5.6 billion dinars ($4.27M) in concessional personal loans and financed entrepreneurship projects. The overall amount could increase with further lending to other sectors, according to the CBI.

Earlier this month, Central Bank figures showed that Iraq’s private sector accounted for nearly 65% of outstanding bank credit at the end of May 2026, holding 47.329 trillion dinars ($36.1B) of the total 73.173 trillion dinars ($55.9B). Overall lending declined for a third consecutive month, alongside a similar drop in bank deposits.