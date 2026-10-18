Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqis can now apply online to replace damaged banknotes under a new Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) service designed to make the process faster and easier.

The system allows citizens to submit replacement requests through the Ur electronic platform by entering the required information and confirming their applications. The CBI will then process the requests through its relevant departments, according to a statement.

The service is part of the bank’s efforts to expand digital services, reduce paperwork, and save citizens the time and effort required to replace damaged currency, it added.