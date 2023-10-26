CBI foreign transfers surge by 77%

Shafaq News / Foreign transfers at the Central Bank auction witnessed a significant surge this Thursday, reaching 156 million dollars, marking a staggering 77% increase in comparison to cash sales.
Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the Central Bank today conducted an auction for the buying and selling of US dollars, totaling 191,422,686 dollars. These transactions were covered at an exchange rate of 1305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at a rate of 1310 dinars per dollar for foreign transfers and cash transactions.
Our correspondent added that the majority of the bank's dollar sales were directed towards bolstering foreign balances in the form of transfers and credits, totaling 156,522,686 dollars. This figure represents a notable 77% increase compared to the 34,900,000 dollars in cash sales.
Furthermore, it was noted that seven banks purchased cash dollars, while 22 banks fulfilled requests to enhance foreign balances. The total number of exchange companies and intermediaries participating in the auction amounted to 78 companies.