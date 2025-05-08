CBI fines banks and institutions over 41B IQD in Q1 2025

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced on Thursday that fines imposed on banks and non-banking institutions, including currency exchange companies, exceeded 41 billion Iraqi dinars during the first quarter of 2025.

According to CBI data, penalties levied between January and the end of March amounted to 41,268,578,075 IQD (about $31M), marking a significant decline compared to the 138,377,321,527 IQD in fines issued during the same period last year.

In addition to monetary fines, the Central Bank imposed 54 administrative sanctions on these entities, including warnings, notifications, and compliance deadlines.

The report indicated that March recorded the highest fines, totaling 28,759,847,795 IQD, accompanied by 14 administrative penalties. In contrast, February saw the lowest fines, amounting to 4,628,140,368 IQD, despite registering 25 administrative sanctions.

The CBI document did not disclose the names of the banks or financial institutions penalized during the period.