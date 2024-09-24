CBI auctions +$5 billion in forex during August 2024

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar exceeded $5 billion in the currency auction during July.

According to CBI’s data, the bank sold a total of $5,297,918,322 in its auction for buying and selling US dollars in August, averaging $278,837,806 per day.

Foreign exchange sales during the past month amounted to $5,066,068,322, marking a 95% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $231,250,000.

These sales were distributed between remittances for external trade financing and cash sales to banks.

The selling price for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards stood at 1,310 IQD per dollar, while the selling price for remittance amounts abroad was 1,305 IQD per dollar.