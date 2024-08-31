CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over four days of auctions, $1,113,820,107 at a daily rate averaging $278,455,026 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,135,635,274.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Tuesday, reaching $282,790,151, while the lowest was on Thursday, totaling $274,957,492.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,079,970,107, an increase of 97% compared to cash sales, which reached $33,850,000.