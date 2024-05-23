CBI auctions +$275 million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar reached more than $277 million in the currency auction on Thursday.

According to the CBI's data, the Bank sold today $277,354,736 in its auction.

These sales were covered at a basic exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards and external transfers and at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $252,154,736, representing a 90% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $25,200,000.