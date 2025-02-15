CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,468,598,897 at a daily rate averaging $293,719,775 compared to the previous week's average of $296,736,787.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Monday, reaching $301,529,539, while the lowest was on Wednesday, totaling $286,048,422.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,393,348,397, while cash sales reached $75,250,000.