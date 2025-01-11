CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over four days of auctions, $1,164,440,093 at a daily rate averaging $291,110,023 compared to the previous week's sales of $292,133,684.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Sunday, reaching $297,078,208, while the lowest was on Thursday, totaling $286,341,575.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,098,890,093, with an increase of 95% compared to cash sales, which reached $65,650,000.