CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,447,195,578 at a daily rate averaging $289,439,115 compared to the previous week's average of $291,133,023.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Thursday, reaching $294,231,452, while the lowest was on Tuesday, totaling $286,331,579.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,368,245,578, compared to cash sales, which reached $78,950,000.