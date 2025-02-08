CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,483,683,938 at a daily rate averaging $296,736,787 compared to the previous week's average of $291,596,090.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Tuesday, reaching $300,991,364, while the lowest was on Wednesday, totaling $291,927,533.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,393,083,938, while cash sales reached$90,600,000.