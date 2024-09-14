CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,283,226,926 at a daily rate averaging $256,645,385.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Wednesday, reaching $262,943,208, while the lowest was on Mondaytotaling $251,351,976.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,216,326,926, while cash sales stood at $66,900,000.

The bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 dinars per dollar for documentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers. In comparison, the rate for cash transactions stood at 1,305 dinars per dollar.