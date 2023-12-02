CBI auctioned +$1 bn In the last week

Shafaq News / The total sales of hard currency, mainly in US dollars, by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) during the past week exceeded one billion dollars.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI sold during the last week, within five auction days, a total of $1,117,709,150 at a daily average of $223,541,830, a decrease from the previous week's $1,257,385,826.

The highest dollar sales were recorded on Sunday, reaching $242.5 million, while the lowest were on Thursday at $214.257 million.

Our correspondent highlighted that the external remittances sales last week reached $1,021,619,150, showing a 90% increase compared to the cash sales, which amounted to $106.53 million.