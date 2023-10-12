CBI auction sees 89% surge in foreign transfers

Shafaq News / In today's central bank auction, foreign transfers experienced a significant 89% increase, reaching 188 million dollars.
Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the central bank sold a total of 208,387,458 dollars during its auction for buying and selling the US dollar. The bank covered these transactions at an exchange rate of 1305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at a rate of 1310 Iraqi dinars per dollar for foreign transfers and cash transactions.
Our correspondent added that most of the bank's sales were directed towards bolstering foreign balances in the form of transfers and credits, totaling 188,297,458 dollars. This marked an 89% increase compared to the cash sales, which amounted to 20,090,000 dollars.
Eight banks purchased cash dollars, while 24 banks fulfilled requests to enhance foreign balances. In total, 77 exchange and intermediary companies participated in the auction.