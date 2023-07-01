CBI Sells $500 Million in Hard Currency to US Dollar in Past Week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI)reported total sales of hard currency to the US dollar amounting to approximately $500 million during the past week.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, the Central Bank conducted the auction the past week, opening on Sunday and Monday after the Al-Adha holiday. It sold a total of $483,490,900 at an average daily rate of $241,745,450, representing a decrease of 5.82% compared to the previous week's average daily rate of $256,689,420.

The highest dollar sales were recorded on Sunday, with $256,464,640, while Monday saw sales of $227,026,260.

During the same period, foreign remittance sales amounted to $390,360,900, showing a notable increase of 76% compared to cash sales, which reached $93,130,000.

The currency sales were conducted through cash and transfers abroad, primarily to finance foreign trade. The selling price of documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards stood at 1305 Iraqi dinars per dollar, while the selling price of remittances abroad and the cash sale price reached 1310 Iraqi dinars per dollar.