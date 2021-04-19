Report

CBI Governor inaugurates the Iraqi Company for Deposit Insurance's new headquarters.

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-19T10:27:26+0000
CBI Governor inaugurates the Iraqi Company for Deposit Insurance's new headquarters.

Shafaq News / The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghaleb, inaugurated the new headquarters of the Iraqi Company for Deposit Insurance.

The governor said that the company will contribute to restoring confidence in the private banks operating in Iraq, stressing that the Central Bank will take care of the company as it is one of the pillars of the banking business.

Ghaleb added that the public and private banking sector actively participated in establishing this company to become one of the pioneering institutions in the banking business.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Deposit Insurance Company provides a cover to guarantee public deposits with Iraqi banks licensed by the Central Bank inside the country, especially small depositors.

