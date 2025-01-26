CBI Governor, US Delegation discuss economic cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, met with a US delegation led by Steve Lutes, Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the US-Iraq Business Council, in Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Central Bank's media office, “the meeting focused on strengthening banking and economic relations between Iraq and the United States.”

It also discussed an upcoming visit by a delegation from the CBI to Washington in April, which will include meetings with the US Chamber of Commerce and American businesses.

The two sides also discussed international trade mechanisms and the process of transitioning Iraq to full external transfers through correspondent banks.

“Al-Alaq highlighted the interest of US companies in investing in energy, infrastructure, and modern technology sectors, stressing the importance of leveraging Iraq’s current security stability,” the statement added.

He further reiterated Iraq’s commitment to supporting economic growth and providing necessary support for global companies, including US firms and banks, while emphasizing the need for diversification in investment areas.