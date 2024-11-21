Iraq secures $30 Million from Green Climate Fund to combat climate challenges

Shafaq News/ The Director of Climate Change at Iraq’s Ministry of Environment announced that Iraq has received financial support of $30 million from the Green Climate Fund.

The Head of the directorate, Yousif Muayad, stated in a press release that this funding was secured during the 29th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29) held in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku. He emphasized the significance of this contribution in supporting Iraq’s efforts to address climate change challenges.

Iraq participated in COP29 in Baku, where a $20 billion financing program for the most vulnerable countries, including Iraq, was announced to begin in 2026.

Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee Chairman, Majid Shankali, affirmed Iraq’s rejection of the proposal to phase out fossil fuels, citing the country’s dependence on oil revenues. He stressed the importance of transitioning to renewable energy and diversifying the economy.

Additionally, Iraq announced its accession to the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate Change and Health (ATACH) to study the impacts of climate change on health, alongside other documents supported by the Green Climate Fund.

The conference, held on Nov. 22, focused on establishing new climate finance targets and supporting developing countries in their climate mitigation and adaptation efforts. COP29, led by the UN, stands as the world’s most significant climate summit. "COP," or "Conference of the Parties," refers to the nearly 200 nations that have ratified the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) treaty, signed in 1992.