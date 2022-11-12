Report

Battal in Basra: the mother of Iraq contributes to 85% of its budget

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-12T15:06:14+0000
Battal in Basra: the mother of Iraq contributes to 85% of its budget

Shafaq News/ "The mother of Iraq" contributes to 85% of the country's budget, Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Battal al-Najm said during a visit to the southern governorate of Basra on Saturday.

Battal's visit to the country's oil hub is first as a member of Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani's cabinet, who received the baton from Mustafa al-Kadhimi last month.

Upon his arrival, Battal was welcomed by Governor Assaad al-Eidani, the ministry's secretary, and a group of local and government officials.

Battal, according to an official statement, convened a meeting with al-Eidani to discuss future plans to develop the industrial sector in the city.

The minister commended the city's sacrifices for Iraq and deserves to be officially recognized as its "economic capital", given its contribution to 85% of the budget.

The statement said that Battal's visit comes to check on the industrial plants and facilities in Basra and gain first-hand information about the challenges impeding its progress.

