Basrah crudes post weekly gains despite global oil decline

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah crude prices advanced this week despite minor losses in global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy climbed 32 cents on Friday to close at $67.47 per barrel, posting a weekly gain of 18 cents, or 0.27%. Basrah Medium also added 32 cents, finishing at $70.52 with a weekly increase of $1.41, or 2.04%.

Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) both edged down roughly 0.05% from the previous week’s close.